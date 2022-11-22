Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $19.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,730.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thoughtworks news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 388,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,202.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,730.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,597 shares of company stock valued at $674,757 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $34,576,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,943,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,655 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,550,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,651 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 492,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

TWKS opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

