TomoChain Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TomoChain has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $29.03 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,410,775 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

