Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.69. 53,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,118. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.28.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,704,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 428,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,265,000 after buying an additional 34,409 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 674,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,542,000 after acquiring an additional 42,096 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.