Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading Down 0.8%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.58. 32,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 80,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the first quarter worth $220,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the third quarter worth $310,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the first quarter worth $512,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 183,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period.

Further Reading

