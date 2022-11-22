Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Townsquare Media Stock Performance
NYSE TSQ opened at $7.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market cap of $131.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $13.70.
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
