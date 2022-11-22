Traxx (TRAXX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $188,622.74

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, Traxx has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $59.98 million and approximately $188,622.74 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traxx token can now be bought for about $0.0921 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.97 or 0.07971548 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00469171 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,635.72 or 0.28785538 BTC.

Traxx’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

