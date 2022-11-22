Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 201.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRVI. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $119.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.