Trifast (LON:TRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.00

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.63), with a volume of 1359041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.69).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday.
Trifast Trading Down 7.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15. The company has a market capitalization of £72.82 million and a PE ratio of 754.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.62.
Trifast Cuts Dividend
Trifast Company Profile
Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.
