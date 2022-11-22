Truist Financial Boosts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $62.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

NYSE:RCL opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after buying an additional 1,554,600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,748,000 after buying an additional 779,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

