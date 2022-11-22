Truist Financial Boosts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $62.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
NYSE:RCL opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
