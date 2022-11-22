TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

TRST stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 36.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $25,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,115 shares in the company, valued at $993,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

