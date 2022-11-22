Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Acquires 119,141 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Middleby comprises approximately 5.9% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 2.23% of Middleby worth $152,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Middleby by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Middleby by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIDD traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.30. 5,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.47. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $201.34.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $35,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $35,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,985 shares in the company, valued at $997,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $230,696 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

