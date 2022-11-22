Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Acquires 54,100 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up 3.5% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $90,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 21.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 77.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

