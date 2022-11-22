Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. John Bean Technologies accounts for about 0.2% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of John Bean Technologies worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 37.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,874. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck acquired 1,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $84,102. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.