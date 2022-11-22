Tweedy Browne Co LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,878,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,765 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.4% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $58,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,933,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,567,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,394,000 after acquiring an additional 360,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 397,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,556,692. The company has a market capitalization of $301.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

