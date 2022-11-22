UBS Group Upgrades Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.