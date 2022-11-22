UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO Sells $1,162,720.44 in Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $1,162,720.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,929 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,841.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 19,231 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $2,252,911.65.

On Tuesday, November 8th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 8,633 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $1,000,564.70.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $117.69. 87,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,567. The firm has a market cap of $891.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.31. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $119.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 649,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,718,000 after buying an additional 104,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

