Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.57

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 1985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

RARE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 71.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,359,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,727,000 after buying an additional 986,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,927,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,645,000 after buying an additional 330,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $12,663,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

