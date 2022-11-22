United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 10,955 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.79% of TTEC worth $25,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of TTEC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after acquiring an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TTEC to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

