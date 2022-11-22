United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $20,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of TSM opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.