United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,176 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $21,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.97. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

