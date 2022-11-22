United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $33,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $536.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $518.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

