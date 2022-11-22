United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $19.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $19,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $179.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.92. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

