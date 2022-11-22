United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $22.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $22,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 158,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,765,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 184,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,483,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $366.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.43. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.