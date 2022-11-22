United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $29.76 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,249 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of ONEOK worth $29,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. First Command Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 103.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

