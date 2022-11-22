United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New $26.70 Million Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 223,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,698,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.20 and its 200 day moving average is $117.44. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $129.80.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.173 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.