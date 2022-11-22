United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New $26.70 Million Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 223,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,698,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.20 and its 200 day moving average is $117.44. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $129.80.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
