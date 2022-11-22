United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 307 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $28,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $527.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.91 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $504.10 and a 200 day moving average of $481.50. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

