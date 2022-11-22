United-Guardian, Inc. Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:UG)

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

United-Guardian has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

United-Guardian stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

Several research firms have recently commented on UG. TheStreet cut shares of United-Guardian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

