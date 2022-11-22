United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.38

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 2553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.
USM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Cellular in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36.
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.
