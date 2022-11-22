United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.38

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 2553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

USM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Cellular in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 6.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

