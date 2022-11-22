UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 344,391 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $562,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $522.07. The stock had a trading volume of 50,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $487.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.00 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $523.47 and its 200-day moving average is $515.44.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

