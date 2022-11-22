Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

UE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

UE stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 26,083.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

