Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $30.00 at Bank of America

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 150,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,531. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 26.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,074,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after buying an additional 117,100 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

