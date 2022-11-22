US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $41.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.78.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of USFD stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36.
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
