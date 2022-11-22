Utrust (UTK) Price Down 5.7% This Week

Utrust (UTK) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Utrust has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $44.39 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000548 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Utrust

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

