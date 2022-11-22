Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.98

Vai (VAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Vai token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00005914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $56.16 million and approximately $12,115.47 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

