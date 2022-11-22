Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $334.28

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $334.28 and last traded at $332.78, with a volume of 91 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $328.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.50.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.17 and its 200 day moving average is $268.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total value of $635,830.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,689.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,104,000 after buying an additional 52,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,271,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,679,000 after buying an additional 54,291 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,111,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,608,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,715,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.