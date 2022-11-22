Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.20. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $89,991,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8,783.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,803 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,296,000 after buying an additional 975,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after buying an additional 837,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

