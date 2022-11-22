Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Up 4.1%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.18 and last traded at $45.97. 3,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,008,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on VSCO. Cowen began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.