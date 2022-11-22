Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Up 4.1%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.18 and last traded at $45.97. 3,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,008,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VSCO. Cowen began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

