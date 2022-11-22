Vimian (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Downgraded by Barclays

Vimian (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Vimian Price Performance
Shares of VIMGF opened at 3.20 on Tuesday. Vimian has a 52 week low of 3.20 and a 52 week high of 3.63.
Vimian Company Profile
