Vimian (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Downgraded by Barclays

Vimian (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of VIMGF opened at 3.20 on Tuesday. Vimian has a 52 week low of 3.20 and a 52 week high of 3.63.

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

