Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EDI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 69,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,128. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

