Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lessened by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,873 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75,673 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its position in Visa by 4.0% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 14.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,349. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.85. The stock has a market cap of $392.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

