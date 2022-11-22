Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Trading Down 5.5%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61. 2,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 602,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vivint Smart Home

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 103.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 419,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 213,556 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 198,720 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 174,283 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.