Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Trading Down 5.5%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61. 2,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 602,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Vivint Smart Home Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.
About Vivint Smart Home
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
