VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Down to $10.28

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIOGet Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.28, but opened at $10.00. VIZIO shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 511 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on VIZIO to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 253.44 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $761,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,776,118 shares in the company, valued at $128,124,163.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,296 shares of company stock worth $6,637,316. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 125.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,315 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter worth approximately $732,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter worth approximately $15,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

