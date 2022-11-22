Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 120 ($1.42) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.73) to GBX 143 ($1.69) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

VOD opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 73,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,435,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,600,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,846,000 after acquiring an additional 621,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

