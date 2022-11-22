Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 120 ($1.42) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.73) to GBX 143 ($1.69) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.17.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.8 %
VOD opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.