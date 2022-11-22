Voyager Metals (CVE:VONE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Voyager Metals Inc. (CVE:VONE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 5350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Voyager Metals Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.96. The company has a market cap of C$8.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

About Voyager Metals

(Get Rating)

Voyager Metals Inc engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier iron ore and vanadium project located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Vanadium One Iron Corp. and changed its name to Voyager Metals Inc in October 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.