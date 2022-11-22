Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WBA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.59 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,846,720,000 after buying an additional 540,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after buying an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,481,000 after buying an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $239,764,000 after purchasing an additional 224,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.