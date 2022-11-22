Walken (WLKN) Price Hits $0.0342 on Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Walken has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can now be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Walken has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

