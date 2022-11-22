Waltonchain One Day Volume Tops $499,757.06 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $16.23 million and approximately $499,757.06 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002478 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.70 or 0.08068889 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00465648 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,617.20 or 0.28569410 BTC.
Waltonchain Profile
Waltonchain is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,288,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,313,075 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.
