Waltonchain One Day Volume Tops $499,757.06 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $16.23 million and approximately $499,757.06 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.70 or 0.08068889 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00465648 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,617.20 or 0.28569410 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,288,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,313,075 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

