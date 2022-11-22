Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $26.24 million and $416,639.26 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

