Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Gap Up to $26.98

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.98, but opened at $28.40. Warner Music Group shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 21,114 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 16.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 77.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,822,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,497,000 after purchasing an additional 269,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,258,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54,463 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,664,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,688,000 after acquiring an additional 57,038 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 323,128 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

