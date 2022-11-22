Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Splunk (SPLK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK):

11/21/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $123.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $122.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $132.00 to $105.00.

10/26/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $130.00.

10/18/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Splunk was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

9/27/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.34. 74,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,541. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.47.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

